MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For Such a Time as This": a potent call for spiritual health and balance during difficult times. "For Such a Time as This" is the creation of published author Pastor Robby Stewart, a loving husband of twenty-nine years and proud father of two who is currently the pastor of Crestview Baptist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina, and has been leading the congregation for nine years.
Pastor Stewart shares, "The year 2020 has been one of the most extraordinary time for our nation. In what seemed in the beginning to be a normal year, in such a short period of time, we went from what we refer to as the normal way of life to trying to adapt to what will be a 'new normal' due to the coronavirus. These times have been referred to as unprecedented times and have left many in fear, despair, skepticism, and hopelessness. It is important that the church take the lead in culture, not only seeing this as an opportunity for evangelism, but also giving direction, being like the men of Issachar, discerning the times and knowing what to do.
"For Such a Time as This is one of many tools that I pray God will use to help all who read this navigate through these times. It is written to offer direction, encouragement, focus, and hope in the midst of the uncertainty and chaos in our country. God has prepared his church for this moment. Just as Esther put it all on the line to go before the king in interceding for her people, God has chosen us 'for such a time as this' to intercede and see our country through this time.
"These meditations and reflections are meant to inspire and challenge the believer to be patient, to focus, and to pray. May this book accomplish its purpose in our national crisis, and may it be an encouragement to one who may be going through their own personal crisis as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Robby Stewart's new book is a reassuring resource that encourages believers to take the lead during a national crisis.
Pastor Stewart writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be caught in a trap of despair and fear to see that faith will always lead.
