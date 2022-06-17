"In Times Like These" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Robby Stewart is an enjoyable series of reflections and meditations that resulted from the author's perceptions of the chaotic years 2020 and 2021.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Times Like These": an encouraging resource for those in need of guidance to navigate uncertain times. "In Times Like These" is the creation of published author Pastor Robby Stewart, a loving husband of twenty-nine years and proud father of two who is currently the pastor of Crestview Baptist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina, and has been leading the congregation for nine years.
Pastor Stewart shares, "No one would have ever imagined that the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of it would have continued as long as it has. What was once thought to be just a brief interruption to our normal way of life continued on through the summer of 2020 and well into 2021. On top of all the chaos of stay-at-home orders, mask wearing, and no large gatherings, we entered into a time of conflict with riots, no law and order in some cities, and violence that led to death at what was to be a peaceful protest. Then after the fallout of an unprecedented election, culminating in the Capitol riots, for the first time, many Americans felt like this was becoming the new normal.
"In this book, In Times Like These, I addressed these issues with our church from a biblical perspective through daily Facebook posts. It was a means of keeping our congregation patient, focused, and prayerful during these times. Not only were these writings timely for present crises but they are also timely for any other future crises that our nation may be confronted with and for personal crises as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Robby Stewart's new book implores readers to maintain their spiritual health and lean into prayer for comfort.
With carefully structured prayers, poems, and devotions, readers will find a welcome resource for aiding in navigating the modern challenges of the world.
Consumers can purchase "In Times Like These" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In Times Like These," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing