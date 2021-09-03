MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love and Serve: Our Daily Servant Ministry to Reflect God's Love: Over 365 Daily Devotions": a moving collection of spiritual reflections. "Love and Serve: Our Daily Servant Ministry to Reflect God's Love: Over 365 Daily Devotions" is the creation of published author Pastor Ross L. Worch, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who graduated from Ohio State University in 1971 before being commissioned into the United States Army in 1972. Retiring from the Army in 1994, he went on to attend Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, Ohio, from 1994 to 1998, obtaining a Master of Divinity degree and becoming ordained in June of 1998. Pastor Worch also holds a Master of Arts degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University (1981). He has served six churches during his more than twenty-two years of ministry in Missouri, Texas, Ohio, and Arkansas.
Pastor Worch shares, "Love and Serve is composed of 377 devotions to give daily guidance in our servant ministry to reflect God's love to all around us. There are 366 devotions for every day of the year, plus eleven additional devotions for the Church year celebrations that move around the calendar because they are controlled by the changing date of Easter each year. That makes this devotional book useable year after year. By ecclesiastical rules, Easter is the first Sunday after the first full moon after the first day of spring. There are thirty-five possible dates for Easter, from March 22 to April 25. The devotions for Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter, and Pentecost can be plugged in each year on the specific date that applies for that year.
"Love and Serve is really a group of 377 mini-sermons to help us turn God's Word into daily action. Each devotion is headed by words from the Bible, and the devotion answers the question, 'What does this mean for us in the twenty-first century?' And each devotion ends with a short prayer that is intended to help us put our words into action. This love (agape) is the kind of unconditional love that God has for each of us and the way God wants us to love each other. Agape, when done as God intended, is a verb, an action word. God calls on us to be his ambassadors here on earth. We are to represent God to our neighbors. Love and Serve, used daily, can greatly assist in this endeavor. We are called upon to love God and neighbor and to do God's work with our hands. We are called to love and serve."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Ross L. Worch's new book is an inspiring opportunity for daily active worship.
With decades of ministry service to pull from, Pastor Worch presents a collection of faith-based writings for those who seek to encourage and nurture a sense of faith.
