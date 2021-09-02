MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Your Health: The Numbers Don't Lie": an encouraging approach to taking charge of one's health. "It's Your Health: The Numbers Don't Lie" is the creation of published author Pastor Stephen L. Rovics.
Pastor Rovics shares, "Stephen Rovics has been able to help hundreds of people get healthy by utilizing the body's own resources by way of exercise, diet, and supplements to enable the body to heal itself. Even in some dire circumstances, he has been able to bring people back from near-death situations by following his plan.
"The sole premise of this book is to teach you that your body is intelligent and will always make the right decision, given the fact it has all the necessary raw ingredients to solve the problem, fix the breakdown, and establish the necessary maintenance for good health. Remember, the numbers don't lie."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Stephen L. Rovics's new book is a detailed guide to living a healthy life with useful resources for tracking progress.
Pastor Rovics shares personal stories of using this method along with a detailed account of how one can apply the tips found within to one's own life in hopes of helping others.
