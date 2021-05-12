MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Necessary Evil: The Path to Self-Forgiveness Part 1: Childhood": a gripping work of self-reflection. "Necessary Evil: The Path to Self-Forgiveness Part 1: Childhood" is the creation of published author, Pastor Warrior, a praying mother and devoted daughter of divorced parents.
The author shares, "In self-forgiveness, the most important thing to remember is that God cannot forgive us unless we forgive ourselves, the true us, the one that no one sees. It is time to bury the skeletons, place the worms back in the soil, and defeat this tactic of the devil: self-unforgiveness. It is high time we face ourselves in the mirror and look at our true selves and at our true identity beyond the facade, then replace it with God's image and see who we really are. For it says clearly in the Word of God, in 1 Cor. 13:12 (KJV), 'For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.' So now look, look hard, and you will see in the mirror the image of God, designed to forever worship Him for all eternity in Spirit and truth (John 4:23). God is my guidance in writing this book. Every word is inspired by Him, even the format when something is written. Again, as we begin this journey together, I must warn you there will be triggers, memories, and other things that are too harsh for a new Christian. This is for only mature Christians, period. This journey is not for the faint of heart, but I say, do not lose heart. There is freedom at the end of this road of Necessary Evil: The Path of Self-Forgiveness."
We will cover the following in this book:
What are the Types of Forgiveness and Their Definition?
Where I Am Coming From?
How It Affected Me
What God Has to Say
Doubt
Albert Allen: Journey Is the Destination and the Destination Is the Journey
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Warrior's new book encourages readers to examine the things from their pasts that could be causing harm to their current lives.
Beginning with the abuse suffered at a young age and continuing through later childhood, the author explains the basis for her trauma, how she has overcome the consequences, and how she hopes to guide others to forgiveness.
