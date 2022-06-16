"Do You Know What's Invested in You?: A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor William Evans is a thought-provoking examination of how one develops their sense of self and spirituality.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Do You Know What's Invested in You?: A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose": an intriguing discussion on what makes one who they are. "Do You Know What's Invested in You?: A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose" is the creation of published author Pastor William Evans, the founder and pastor of the Church of Unity in Christ established February 2000.
Pastor Evans shares, "I struggled with my own identity early in life. Others whispered their ideas about who I was or who I would become. Does this sound familiar to you? As humans, we are taught to find a model—'a system or thing used as an example to follow or imitate'—to fit in. Finding or even following this model may seem impossible.
"All of us need what I call a North Star. A North Star is something or someone guiding you to who you know you are supposed to become and guiding you to what you are supposed to be doing.
"After giving my heart to the Lord Jesus Christ, I found my North Star. God inspired me to look beyond the more superficial sources of identity and look to the eternal. It is my belief that this book will serve as a guidepost pointing to your eternal selves. It is my hope that you will embrace this lesson as I have. If you do so, you will learn not only who you truly are but also how you fit into this world and God's master plan.
"You will be introduced to three of the most influential factors in life:
- Self
- Culture
- Purpose
"I believe if you embrace the lessons of this book, you will be able to answer the fundamental question 'Do you know what's invested in you?' just as I did. May God enlighten you on your journey. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor William Evans's new book is an enjoyable and thoughtful opportunity for personal growth.
Pastor Evans shares insight on where one draw their most important influences and how they can refocus themselves back to God.
