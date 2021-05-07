MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is Only a Prayer Away": a profound inspiration from one's testimony of a life of faith guided by prayer. "God Is Only a Prayer Away" is the creation of published author Pastor Yonas Badi ThD, a native of Ethiopia. He is the senior pastor of Mercy Life Church in Cameron, North Carolina. With a Doctorate on Theology, Pastor Badi sets off to fulfill the Great Commission on a daily basis to bring glory to the kingdom of God.
Pastor Badi ThD shares, "Prayer is a conversation between God and man. It is an opportunity for you to commune through an active relationship while learning of the unsearchable riches through His teachings. In this book, we are going to look at several topics about prayer. First, my personal testimony and life-changing experiences that were influenced by prayer.
"Also, I will teach you the different parts of prayer and the importance of utilizing prayer in your everyday lives. Finally, we will cover the power of fasting and prayer as it pertains to the church, the challenges of prayer, and the Word of God prayer.
"James 5:16 says, 'Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.' My prayer for you is that after reading this book, the Lord will elevate you through your understanding of how prayer can take you to higher levels in the Spirit, making you more fruitful in every aspect of your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Yonas Badi ThD's new book enriches the Christian heart with words that will illuminate the mind as one takes on their spiritual journey and walks toward their calling. Here, one will gain strength and hope as they embrace the truths of God.
View a synopsis of "God Is Only a Prayer Away" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God Is Only a Prayer Away" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Is Only a Prayer Away," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
