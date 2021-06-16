MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "52 Essential Qualities and Attributes (Q & As) of an Organizational Leader: How to Transform Your Leadership Habits in 52 weeks": an intelligent approach to leadership development practices. "52 Essential Qualities and Attributes (Q & As) of an Organizational Leader: How to Transform Your Leadership Habits in 52 weeks" is the profound literary work of published author, Pat A. Tamakloe, Ph.D., a twenty-three-year veteran of the U. S. Navy who has since developed in his firm, significantly influential leadership development and training programs as author, president and CEO of Global Reach Leadership Institute.
"260 Provocative Organizational Leadership Questions Answered!" In this book, Dr. PAT presents a weekly experiential guide for executive leaders to raise their leadership-awareness by employing the power of consistency over time to help them achieve success.
"He who knows others is wise; he who knows himself is enlightened," said Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher. It is this profound quote that 52 Essential Qualities and Attributes of an Organizational Leader: How to transform your leadership habits in 52 weeks sheds light on to enhance self-awareness of practical intrinsic leadership characteristics vital to a leader's performance and operational success.
This book identifies leadership qualities and attributes (Q&As) and aligns them into 5 categories:
1. Command – Power Access
2. Follower Engagement – "Street" Credibility
3. Personal Growth – Experiential Confidence
4. Professional Dominance – Mission Effectiveness
5. Operational Leadership – Vision Attainment
Pat lays out a practical method for a leader to intentionally think through and answer weekly provocative questions asked in a Why, Who, When, Where, and, What format. The leader then hones fundamental leadership Q&As within their circle of influence to determine "How" to effectively achieve desired success. By applying the compounding value of consistency over time through self-assessment, the leader develops strengthened leadership habits and "muscle" memory that lead to successful attainment of visionary excellence in operational leadership.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat A. Tamakloe, Ph.D.'s new book is a fascinating and articulate how-to guide. With extensive experience and a passion for encouraging competent leadership in others, Dr. Tamakloe hopes to inspire those seeking to engage their innate leadership potential.
