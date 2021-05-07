MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sassi, the Smile Maker: The Happy Tale of a Rescue Dog": a timeless children's story about Sassi, a rescue dog, and her amazing and awe-inspiring circumstances with her human family. "Sassi, the Smile Maker: The Happy Tale of a Rescue Dog" is the creation of published author Pat Adams, an avid dog lover, longtime dog owner, and Sassi's grandma. She currently resides in Tampa, Florida with her airline pilot son and Sassi's dad.
Adams shares, "Eight-year-old Sassi learned very early that with her peppy personality, loving nature, and funny antics, she could make people smile, laugh, and feel good. That became her mission. For instance, as a trained and certified therapy dog, Sassi visits and entertains seniors in an assisted living home. She gives them high-fives. They give her big smiles. Her best buddy is a tennis ball she carries constantly, begging anyone and everyone to play catch. Her favorite times are fishing with Dad on his boat, swimming in Tampa Bay, walking with Gramma, watching TV, playing with her treasure trove of toys, and just hanging out with her family.
"Gramma tells Sassi about God and how blessed she is to enjoy such a good life. Sassi knows and is so thankful. For all rescued dogs in shelters and strays still 'out there' trying to survive and be saved, Sassi prays all will get second chances for a happy life with loving humans, just like she did."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Adams's new book fills the readers' hearts with warmth as they witness Sassi's journey that brings grace and positivity to all.
This book will surely relate to all animal lovers and pet owners who share a fondness for their beloved fur children and live amazing lives with them.
