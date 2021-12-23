MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Daddy's in the Sky": a potent story of loss, grief, and healing. "My Daddy's in the Sky" is the creation of published author Patrece Orr, a loving mother of two and Public Notary Commissioner who resides in Illinois.
Orr shares, "I picked the park that we used to go to, and on the count of three, me and my mommy let them go!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrece Orr's new book is an emotional story of loss that helps young readers begin to understand the loss of a loved one, especially a father.
Orr shares a personal and empowering approach to helping little ones cope with loss.
