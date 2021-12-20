MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Intensive: My Jagged Journey in Faith": an inspiring testament to the power of God's love and the comfort one can find in it. "Jesus Intensive: My Jagged Journey in Faith" is the creation of published author Patrice Sondersen.
Sondersen shares, "There is one who knows what you've been through.
There is one who won't reject you.
There is one who knows how to restore you.
There is one who knows how to bless you.
There is one who knows how to lead you.
There is one waiting for you.
There is one who never stopped loving you.
He is the one who died for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Sondersen's new book will inspire and empower as readers discover an honest discussion of having one's faith tested.
Sondersen shares a personal look into her personal and spiritual journey through rebuilding a faith-based life.
