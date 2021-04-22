MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Addicted to Fear: My Journey to Freedom": a brilliant guide that equips one with the necessary lessons, insights, and process to move forward and achieve a fully-lived life. "Addicted to Fear: My Journey to Freedom" is the creation of published author Patrice Y. Ambroise, an excellent writer of interesting works.
Ambroise shares, "Do you ever find yourself stuck in the same situations with different people but the same mind-set? Do you get right up to the finish line but find that too often you never cross it? This is a problem many of us struggle with and become increasingly frustrated with ourselves for.
"Fear is something that paralyzes us from moving closer to our God-given rights, purpose, and destiny. It keeps us from relationships, job opportunities, purpose, growth, and yes, even God.
"Addicted to Fear: My Journey to Freedom will bring you step-by-step through activations, lessons, and revelations on how to break the addictive relationship you have with fear and rest in the peace that God offers you. If you are done being stuck in the same place over and over again, come join me and kick your addiction to fear as you journey into your life of freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Y. Ambroise's new book is an illuminating roadmap for every hesitant heart whose fear of change hinders them from stepping out of the same routine to find progress in the course of their lives. The readers will hopefully find their wings in these pages.
