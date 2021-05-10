MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secrets Kept Walking by Faith": a touching journey of remembering, healing, and moving forward with the power of God throughout life's unexpected trials. "Secrets Kept Walking by Faith" is the creation of published author Patricia A. Ward, a writer who grew up with three sisters and five brothers. She gave her life to God at twelve years old.
Ward shares, "Secrets Kept: Walking by Faith is about the family secrets never talked about in the '80s and the struggles of a young single disabled mother fighting for answers to what happened to my child to the FBI.
"My one and only son was murdered at sixteen; it was ruled accidental and then changed to homicide twenty years later.
"Walking by faith helped me heal, live, and fight for justice! Being raised by God as my mother, father, sister, brother, and best friend helped me live through the worst obstacles one could imagine.
"There are pictures of my life and the people that helped me along the way. I know God never leaves us, he also puts special angels in our lives in place as we struggle to find ourselves. As long as God is in the mix, we will see how we can keep our loved ones' memories alive. It's no longer the '80s where secrets are kept and wounds are shielded.
"You can talk about it, fight it, and believe that change will come. We no longer need validation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia A. Ward's new book allows the reader to follow the challenging events in a woman's journey as she lays down her story of losing a child, dealing with disabilities, meeting good people, and facing life with courage and faith.
