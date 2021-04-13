MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coral's Pathway": a fascinating novel about a brave young woman who faces various situations in life with courage and cheerfulness. "Coral's Pathway" is the creation of published author Patricia Anderson Luttrell, a relative newcomer to published writing. As a Christian adult, she has chosen to act on what she's learned, a gift received from the Greatest Gift is meant to be shared.
Luttrell shares, "Coral lifts her eyes to look out the window. Outside, displayed in its full glory, is Coral's garden. If asked to describe her garden in three words Coral would easily say love, peace, and life.
"From a young age, Coral shared countless hours with her parents in their home and garden. Her mom and dad had taught her many lessons about giving. Love is giving, Coral could still hear her mother's voice, the garden is always giving. Her garden is love. Though they were gone, their memories and teachings grew only stronger with each passing day. Again, as always, those memories would give her peace. Peace surrounded her because of their love, Coral reassured herself. Her garden would remain a place of peace because of the love her parents planted there so long ago.
"Mostly, there is life in Coral's garden thanks to its abundant gifts of fruits and vegetables and more. This year the garden surpassed all previous years with richer and more vibrant crops. Everything tastes better, too. Coral believes this is due largely to the remarkable irrigation system built by Professor Charles Austin, who lives on the adjacent property. Professor Austin built a well and a pathway through and around Coral's garden. It is a labor of love from the one man who makes Coral feel as safe as her father once had.
"Love, peace, and life are in Coral's pathway, but there are obstacles. Life is ever-changing, even love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Anderson Luttrell's new book is an intriguing read that chronicles Coral's journeys across the many unexpected encounters in her life. Here, readers will follow the remarkable life of a girl who braved through the obstacles.
