MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Times Ten": an inspiring exploration of faith. "Times Ten" is the creation of published author Patricia Anderson, a loving wife and the founding pastor of Emmanuel – New Beginnings Ministries in Dixie, Georgia.
Anderson shares, "Times Ten - (Urban de¬finition) to the extreme; expresses magnitude. Merry-go-rounds are supposed to be fun and exciting. Times Ten chronicles a di¬fferent kind of merry-go-round; one full of deceit, betrayal, insecurity, and confusion. Lane Ross is a teenager that leaves the sheltered life of the farm and enters a world that she thought only existed in a book. She soon discovers that the world her mother constantly warned her about does exist and it is darker than she could have ever imagined. Take a ride with her on this merry-go-round through the pages of her life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Anderson's new book is an encouraging narrative of overcoming fear and finding one's faith.
Anderson writes in hopes of sharing the struggles experienced by Lane Ross and finally discovering the grace of God. This personal tale is certain to engage readers as they witness the power of faith.
Here is a fresh review from a reader. "Wow! I could not put this book down. This is a must read. Boy did Lane take us on this merry-go-round of her life. It was so much, so fast. Lane is one strong young lady. Many would not have survived such mental and physical abuse. But God proves that no matter what's someone's done or what someone has been through in life, we can be forgiven freely and completely. And live life in peace and not pieces."
