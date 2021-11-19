MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heart Beat of Love": a heartrending and inspirational walk through one's faith and God's love. "Heart Beat of Love" is the creation of published author Patricia Brendel, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was inspired to enter the medical field as a registered nurse by a painful yet beautiful walk with her beloved daughter, Elly, who battled a rare and deadly disease called Pearsons syndrome.
Brendel shares, "Do you feel like you're standing alone in the midst of darkness? What light can lead you out of your desperation? Do you feel abandoned when fear engulfs you? Are we ever forsaken by our Almighty God? These are all good questions, aren't they? The Heart Beat of Love is a story of sweet surrender, hope, and love. It is a message filled with heartache and joy. It brings the reader into the total dynamics of a family whose daughter battled a rare and deadly disease known as Pearson syndrome. This story enlightens a person's soul by providing answers to some of their more intimate questions regarding life, death, healing, miracles, and maybe even eternal life. The author walks the reader through the journey of Elly's life. She walks you through a time of uncertainty then directs you through her walk of faith and into a love walk. After all, isn't this how we are to live? Yes, by loving one another as God loved us. This is the love commandment. So as you read this story of life and love, it will bring you to a deeper understanding of God's love. It will show you that when we are faced with uncertainty, the message is quite clear. We are never alone.
"Father, may your glorious Son Jesus fill the reader with abundant peace, strength, and love in their own personal journey with you. In Jesus's name, amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Brendel's new book offers readers a personal look at the author's life and faith.
Brendel shares in hopes of bringing Jesus into the lives of readers everywhere whether they be new or lifelong believers.
