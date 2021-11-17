MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Defending the Truth": a potent call to spiritual arms. "Defending the Truth" is the creation of published author Patricia Campbell, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Atlanta.
Campbell shares, "Satan knows we don't like to read, especially the Bible, because we will get to know our Father, and he (Satan) would be exposed—a liar, a murderer, and a destroyer that will try anything to keep our souls separated from our Father. We have missed the truth for generations. We are in a position (pandemic) to sit still and pay attention. God's message of love and faith can't be drowned out by death, anger, division, and hatred. The last enemy to be destroyed is death (1 Corinthians 15:26). The enemies of Father God will be destroyed, including Satan, forever. God's got this! God loves us. Never again do you need to be afraid; never again do you have to be hurt. A real love is never forgotten. Connect with Father God if you are ready to see what life can really be. We will have the final victory! Trust in God is the theme of life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Campbell's new book is a fervent discourse on the hope that others will find and accept God.
Campbell shares an engaging argument for obeying God's word in hopes of reaching others who are blind to God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "Defending the Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
