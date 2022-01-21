MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mouse at the Manger": a vibrant narrative with an important message. "The Mouse at the Manger" is the creation of published author Patricia Davenport, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired from the field of education.
Davenport shares, "Acorns take on new meaning in this heartwarming tale of a curious mouse who finds a way to bring some special gifts of goodness to a very special Baby. It is the author's hope that Matthew Mouse's story gives birth to many daily acts of kindness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Davenport's new book features illustrations by Casey Davenport, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in studio art and English.
Patricia Davenport's engaging narrative paired with Casey Davenport's vibrant imagery will delight and inspire young readers from the first page.
