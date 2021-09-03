MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Loving in Spite Of: Coming to Terms with What Is Revealed": an encouraging and honest exploration of love after sexual abuse. "Loving in Spite Of: Coming to Terms with What Is Revealed" is the creation of published author Patricia Edwards-Burton.
Edwards-Burton shares, "This book was written to help someone. It is about loving a person who has experienced abuse and needs help coping with relationship and living life after the fact. It can also be a tool to help spouses seeking healthy marriage relations. It can be helpful to pastors, church ministry leaders, counselors, loved ones, friends, and victims of abuse.
"This book will help you cope and overcome challenges that may be faced by an individual in a relationship. Abuse is challenging because it has a devastating effect. This book will lead to recovery in relationship. It will help you overcome challenges and give insight on how to lead a happy and fulfilling life. This book is a sequel to the book How I Overcame Abuse, my struggle to become whole after molestation and rape. This book will help build lasting relationships after dealing with a victim's struggle and anguish. It will help you move past and overcome struggles in a relationship due to abuse. Trouble does not always last. There is light at the end of the tunnel. This book was born out of my own experience and how I overcame it. It is also about how I went on to live a happy and fulfilling life. You can too, with tenacity and God's help, and grace to see you through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Edwards-Burton's new book is a compelling opportunity for growth and recovery.
Edwards-Burton writes in hopes of helping victims and those who love them find a happy, healthy partnership through communication and faith.
View a synopsis of "Loving in Spite Of: Coming to Terms with What Is Revealed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Loving in Spite Of: Coming to Terms with What Is Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Loving in Spite Of: Coming to Terms with What Is Revealed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
