MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Unique Self": a lovely story of learning to love oneself. "My Unique Self" is the creation of published author Patricia Edwards-Burton.
Edwards-Burton shares, "In a world like this where so many things happen on a day-to-day basis with our children, we need for them to feel secure within themselves and not threatened by anyone or anything. In order for that to happen, they need to feel good and confident within themselves at an early age. My Unique Self helps one to accept themselves as they are and how God has made them to be because we are all unique and wonderfully made, no matter who we are or what nationality we came from. It is also important to feel good about yourself from an early age because that builds character for development in life. Believing in one's self is extremely important and should begin at an early age, to promote success in life, relationships, friendships, and family. We are also wonderfully made, so there is no reason for us not to think of ourselves in a positive manner. I trust this book will build good self-esteem and teach that no matter what we look like or where we come from, we should accept ourselves for who we are and how we look because we are God's handmade. Let's begin to create good vibes about ourselves by believing in ourselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Edwards-Burton's new book will provide parents and educators with an encouraging narrative that explores the importance of valuing what makes one unique.
Edwards-Burton shares in hopes of helping the next generation overcome the negativity and negative self-attitude's presence in modern society.
Consumers can purchase "My Unique Self" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Unique Self," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing