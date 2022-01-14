MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Pastor's Wife: God, What Were You Thinking?": an enjoyable collection of tales that are equal parts humorous, inspiring, and heartfelt. "A Pastor's Wife: God, What Were You Thinking?" is the creation of published author Patricia Jackson Myers, a retired public educator who taught elementary school children for thirty-two years and continues to serve alongside her beloved husband.
Myers shares, "Can you imagine how God can take a shepherd boy and turn him into a king or a fisherman who later becomes the cornerstone of the church? That's just how God works.
"A Pastor's Wife—God, What Were You Thinking is a collection of true stories and thoughts encountered by a shy young girl that God equipped for ministry as a pastor's wife.
"As the reader, you will connect to many of these stories and situations within your life that she experienced within God's church. Many chapters will make you laugh, and others will touch your heart.
"As you journey through this book, may God show you He can equip you for everything He has called you to accomplish, and the journey you experience will be life-fulfilling. After all, that's just how God works."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Jackson Myers's new book will entertain and inspire as readers witness the true-life experiences of a pastor's wife.
Myers shares in hopes of bringing readers an enjoyable sense of what life is like for a pastor's wife.
