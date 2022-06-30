"How I Got Over: A Short Story Devotional for the Difficult Days of Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Jones Byrd is a powerful collection of short stories that explore life's challenges and the strength needed to persevere.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How I Got Over: A Short Story Devotional for the Difficult Days of Life": an engaging opportunity for reflection and growth. "How I Got Over: A Short Story Devotional for the Difficult Days of Life" is the creation of published author Patricia Jones Byrd, a dedicated wife and proud mother of an adult daughter. Byrd's career has included roles as teacher, principal, national educational consultant, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, school superintendent, and conference speaker. Byrd has also been inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry.
Byrd shares, "The Bible clearly does not pull any punches when it comes to the troubles of this world that will regularly test our faith and challenge our resolve to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Job 14:14 assures us that if we are born of woman, it is in our best interest to maximize each moment of our lives and soldier up, because we will most assuredly wrestle against the principalities and powers that seek to wreak havoc on every aspect of our lives.
"How I Got Over: A Short Story Devotional for the Difficult Days of Life is a realistic depiction of some of the most overwhelming challenges that I have confronted in various seasons of my life. It addresses times in my life when I was used, misused, and forsaken by people closest to my heart. It tells of times when I made reckless personal sacrifices to add value to the productivity, profitability, and innovation of companies – only to have those companies usher me out of the building, under the guise of reduction in force or some other euphemistic rationale that would make them feel better about themselves and keep their companies out of court. As you continue to turn the pages, you will hear of times when religion and morally objectionable conduct severely undermined my marital relationship. This short story devotional also speaks to unrelenting thorns in my flesh and fears of living lonely and of dying alone.
"Trust me when I tell you, 'Life for me ain't been no crystal stair!' I've been in some storms that almost took me out and under. And I am confident that I am not the only one out here being battered about by great afflictions. The seemingly unrelenting circumstances of life will invariably test the wit, will, and resolve of us all. Tests and trials are inevitable, folks. No one (regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or zip code) exits this world without battle scars. No one! So what's a soul to do?
"When life is coming at you with a vengeance, resist the urge to give up or give in to its fury. Instead, lift your eyes unto the hills, cry out to the heavens, and trust God to come to your rescue. Trust him to bring you out and over, because he most assuredly will!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Jones Byrd's new book will resonate with many as they consider the carefully selected moments that have shaped the author's faith.
Pairing personal reflection with an opportunity for prayer, Byrd's encouraging message is a welcome addition to the devotional genre.
