"Dependable Garrick" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Jones is an encouraging narrative that expresses an important lesson on Christian values in a way that will be easy to understand for young readers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dependable Garrick": a delightful message of doing the right thing. "Dependable Garrick" is the creation of published author Patricia Jones, a retired educator, minister, devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in education, Master of Arts in reading, a Master of Arts in adult education, and multiple certificates in education.
Jones shares, "Garrick weighs the benefits of making a good decision. He wants to please his dad, but his friends want him to make a decision that will please them. Garrick's dad left a note for him before leaving for work. The note listed some chores for Garrick to do with his cat before his dad returns home, but the cat will not cooperate. If Garrick doesn't do his chores, his dad will think he's not dependable. Garrick must decide if he should show Dad he's dependable or if he should just go and play with his friends. His mom tells him it's his choice. Which decision do you think he should make? Did Garrick make the right decision?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Jones's new book will encourage young readers on their path to learning the core values of Christianity.
Jones shares a fun and lighthearted tale in hopes of nurturing young minds on the road to discovering God's promise.
A reader left a review on Jones book which reads, "Fantastic read for children. This book possesses life lessons for children that are building blocks to responsible adolescent behavior. I look forward to seeing this project move forward with more books addressing practical day to day childhood priorities."
Consumers can purchase "Dependable Garrick" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dependable Garrick," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing