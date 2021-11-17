MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Miss Middle": a delightful narrative that explores the concept of perspective and how it can change one's whole outlook. "Little Miss Middle" is the creation of published author Patricia Pentecost, a loving mother and grandmother who recently celebrated her 80th birthday.
Pentecost shares, "Little Miss Middle became a story about three sisters. The oldest was special because she was the firstborn. The youngest was special because she was the baby. The middle sister was just the middle sister.
"One night at a sleep over at Gramma's house, Little Miss Middle couldn't sleep. She tells Gramma she doesn't like being in the middle. She wishes she was oldest or youngest. There's nothing special about being in the middle.
"Gramma tells Jenny a story about walking through town looking for special middles.
"By the end of the story, Jenny feels better. Middle might just be the most special place of all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Pentecost's new book presents an important lesson for young readers.
Pentecost's story is one of positivity and faith. Readers and the adults that care for them will find an encouraging tale within the pages of this darling children's story.
