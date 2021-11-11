MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fruity Tree": a helpful resource for young readers to begin to understand key scriptural teachings. "Fruity Tree" is the creation of published author Patricia Reed, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked in the childcare industry for over twenty years.
Reed shares, "A walk through the trees to learn about the fruits of the Spirit."
"The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law."
—Galatians 5:22–23
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Reed's new book is an engaging opportunity to discuss key scriptural concepts with young readers.
