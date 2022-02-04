MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three Generations of Grace": a charming arrangement of personal poetry inspired by faith. "Three Generations of Grace" is the creation of published authors Patricia Turner, Flora Bell Dixon, and Howard Jerome Ellison Jr.
Turner, Dixon, and Ellison Jr. share, "I thank God for giving us, the Three Generations of Grace, the ability and talent to write poetry. We came together in agreement to write a book together instead of going our own separate ways. I was searching for a title for the book. God gave me the ideal name, Three Generations of Grace. We are the three generations, that's for sure! Myself, my son, and my mother who is my son's grandmother. I am very happy we can keep it in the family. I hope this book is encouraging to other families or encouraging to someone! It's sad to say, but not every family is connected. They are just relatives. I am a born-again, spirit-filled Believer of Jesus Christ! My mother, Flora Bell Dixon, is a born-again, spirit-filled Believer of Jesus Christ and my son Howard Jerome Ellison Jr. is a strong Believer of Jesus Christ! I hope and pray that by reading this book, you will get the messages within a message. God Bless all the readers and their families!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Turner, Flora Bell Dixon, and Howard Jerome Ellison Jr.'s new book is a delightful collection of unique poetry inspired by faith, family, and God's word.
Three generations come together to encourage and entertain believers from any background through vibrant poetic verse.
Consumers can purchase "Three Generations of Grace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Three Generations of Grace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing