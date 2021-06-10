MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond the Wooden Gate: The Road That Leads to Life": an imaginative story of God's love and forgiveness. "Beyond the Wooden Gate: The Road That Leads to Life" is the creation of published author Patricia Wastler Lewis, a loving wife and mother, and passionate creator through stories, poems, and illustration.
Lewis shares, "Has one ever imagined what it would be like for an angel to be sent as an emissary by the command of God? Beyond the Wooden Gate gives us a glimpse into the mission of an angel sent to earth to save an old lady's soul.
"Celeste Terra is an elderly woman whose mother has suddenly passed away. A Christian, she becomes angry with God for his abrupt taking of her mother. Satan has traipsed into Celeste's soul, leading her into bitter grief and denouncing her faith in God.
"But God has a plan for Celeste Terra: his plan to redeem her heart. He has given his instruction to his angelic messenger; this child must remember guidance from a loved one.
"And so Celeste Terra's journey begins, from resentment to repentance. As Celeste recalls a childhood story her mother had shared with her as a young girl, she takes to heart its message.
"God gives us choices; the small gate at the narrow road or the wide gate at the broad road. Beyond the wooden gate, which road will Celeste Terra choose?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Wastler Lewis's new book is a charming fiction of one woman's path through grief.
With a relatable protagonist in the midst of a traumatic loss, readers will walk the path with Celeste Terra and consider the options presented on the road to redemption and healing.
View a synopsis of "Beyond the Wooden Gate: The Road That Leads to Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Beyond the Wooden Gate: The Road That Leads to Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Beyond the Wooden Gate: The Road That Leads to Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing