MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Profound Secrets of Jesus and His Inner Circle": an intriguing discussion of Jesus's life and those closest in the final days. "Profound Secrets of Jesus and His Inner Circle" is the creation of published author Patrick B. Cage, a labor lawyer, former university vice president and general counsel, and Reiki grandmaster who currently practices law in the Midwest. He has also made contributions to treatises published by Lexis Nexis.
Cage shares, "Profound Secrets of Jesus and His Inner Circle will bring to light paradigm-altering facts surrounding Christ's arrest, crucifixion, and resurrection. This book provides an in-depth understanding of the substantial roles played by women in the fulfillment of Christ's mission here on earth. These pages reveal that just as God used a woman, the Virgin Mary, to birth Jesus, God likewise used a woman, Mary Magdalene, to resurrect him.
"The book uses information discovered outside of the Bible to establish that miracles performed by Jesus actually happened. Ancient documents reveal these miracles, including at least one involving the raising of the dead, was promptly investigated and, in some cases, witnessed by the religious elite responsible for putting Jesus on trial.
"The secret of the Apostle Paul's preconversion contact with Jesus will also be thoroughly examined. Other areas explored include a revealing look at how Christianity was founded by a woman and not any of the male disciples of Jesus. The book will look at James, the brother of Jesus, and his plot to kill the Apostle Paul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick B. Cage's new book is a compelling examination of how those closest in the last days impacted Jesus's life.
With fascinating detail and information discovered from sources outside the Bible, readers will find themselves enmeshed in a cohesive examination of the arrest, crucifixion, and resurrection as they relate to Jesus's closest companions.
