GROVE CITY, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Davis, a retired electrician and avid collector of vintage British sports cars, has completed his new book "Frayed": a gripping, autobiographical tale of two generations of warriors, an uncle and nephew, who fought for their country and their families.
As a Korean War Veteran, Davis faced the challenges of war firsthand and was inspired to recount his experiences some six decades later. Composing a story narrated by himself in his ninth decade, reflecting back to his youth, Davis skillfully used rhyme to add levity to the wartime tale.
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Davis's enrapturing tale is about lost love, hardship, fond memories, dark days, and ultimately the permanence of death.
Beginning with the birth of a boy in rural Northwestern Pennsylvania, while his uncle simultaneously fights for his life on the beaches of Normandy, the juxtaposition sets the tone for the parallels of the lives of two family members separated by a generation, yet bonded by war. Though faced with devastating effects and sporting a new head plate, Uncle Johnny could not be kept from his nephew, returning home to teach Patrick the value of being a good man. When the ghosts of war drove Johnny to finish the job that Hitler's war machine couldn't, his nephew was compelled to follow his uncle's brave footsteps. Having learned that war cannot cure a heavy heart and a guilty conscience, Patrick, in his ninth decade, comes to realize that the love found along the way just might.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Frayed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing