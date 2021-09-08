MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Little Pal, Buddy": a delightful story about accepting others as they are and helping those in need. "Our Little Pal, Buddy" is the creation of published author Patrick Earl.
Earl shares, "Our Little Pal, Buddy is the story of a little stray puppy that doesn't have a family or home and is trying to find out what life is all about.
"Through various encounters, while meeting new friends, Buddy learns about caring for others and how to be loved.
"Our Little Pal, Buddy brings a brand-new story to children of all ages that teaches the very special lesson of treating others like you would like to be treated. This is a story of hope, love, and friendship that brings many new characters to life for all to enjoy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Earl's new book is an important object lesson for young readers.
With a wholesome story and vibrant imagery, readers will delight in the key virtues found within.
View a synopsis of "Our Little Pal, Buddy" on YouTube.
