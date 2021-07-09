MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rose's House: God, Please Forgive Bonnie": a gripping pair of stories. "Rose's House: God, Please Forgive Bonnie" is the creation of published author Patrick J. Sloan, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served with honor with the Elite Marine Corps Honor Guard. He is a recipient of the American Legion Distinguished Service Medal for outstanding citizenship for creating and dedicating time to the Veterans Park in Cresson, Pennsylvania.
Sloan shares, "Rose's House: In 1930, a young boy from a small coal-mining town in Western Pennsylvania spotted a small airplane flying over his town and made a promise to himself that he would someday be that pilot. James McDonald, that young boy, made true to his promise. His piloting skills took him to faraway places. Along his travels, he met the love of his life, Rose.
"God, Please Forgive Bonnie: Bonnie, a hired assassin, was known in the underworld as the best of the best. She was hired by one of the wealthiest men in the world to assassinate the president. Follow along as she cons a young Marine stationed at Camp David to do the job."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick J. Sloan's new book is an enjoyable and exciting pair of narratives.
With fast paced action and a sense of nostalgia, the author presents two unique short stories for the reader's enjoyment.
View a synopsis of "Rose's House: God, Please Forgive Bonnie" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rose's House: God, Please Forgive Bonnie" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rose's House: God, Please Forgive Bonnie," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
