MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Repentant Senator and the Reflections of Father Robert Garrett, OP: A Novella": a powerful discussion of what is right and what is easy when difficult decisions arise in one's path. "The Repentant Senator and the Reflections of Father Robert Garrett, OP: A Novella" is the creation of published author Patrick Knight.
Knight shares, "The story is about a US senator, his forebears who influenced him, his faith, and members of the clergy, especially his association with a Dominican priest, along with other incidents which finally culminated in his final reckoning. The priest in the story, Father Robert Garrett, has been primarily instrumental in the transformation of the US senator. Over half of the book includes the political-moral views of Fr. Garrett taken from many of his posts and letters to the editors of various newspapers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Knight's new book will challenge and engage readers to consider a long-debated perspective.
Knight offers an engaging tale of faith within the pages of this uniquely crafted novella.
Consumers can purchase "The Repentant Senator and the Reflections of Father Robert Garrett, OP: A Novella" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Repentant Senator and the Reflections of Father Robert Garrett, OP: A Novella," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing