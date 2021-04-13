MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Christmas Story for Barry": an amusing and heartfelt illustration of God's gift, love, and plans for His children in a story of a little tree who doesn't feel good about himself. "A Christmas Story for Barry" is the creation of published author Patrick McDonagh, a retired captain in the Air National Guard who now lives in Ashville, North Carolina. He was employed by Westinghouse in marketing and sales for thirty years.
McDonagh shares, "I recall the night that he wrote this story. It was rather late. Jack enjoyed telling stories to the children and loved hearing them laugh. Jack had a witty sense humor and very quick. He inherited stories from his Irish parents as well as his humor. He often would say that a day is lost in which no one has laughed. We loved him very much and always will."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick McDonagh's new book is a fantastic Christmas tale for readers, old and young alike, as they learn about how a little tree erased his insecurities and trusted God's love for Him.
View a synopsis of "A Christmas Story for Barry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Christmas Story for Barry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Christmas Story for Barry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
