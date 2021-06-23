MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miracle Man": a heart-touching tome that focuses on encouraging everyone to never lose their faith in God no matter how hard their lives may seem. "Miracle Man" is the creation of published author Patrick McNeese, a first-time author whose passion is to write poetry. He is a real estate appraiser who resides in California.
McNeese writes, "This book was titled Miracle Man for several reasons, and the first reason was because of what happened to me in December of 2018—from working out at the gym to being on life support fighting for my life twelve hours later. I had arrived for a doctor's appointment, and the next thing I knew, they were rushing me to the emergency room of Hoag Hospital because my blood pressure was so low they could not believe I walked into the office. The next thing I remember was waking up surrounded by family members and my wife telling me I had been on life support for three weeks. My heart had stopped three times, and hours before, they had decided to let the doctors disconnect me because they said there was no chance of me recovering. Well, here I am writing about my experience. But actually, my life has had one miracle after another due to mostly physical challenges throughout my life. Many people believed I was a hypochondriac because of all the physical challenges I had to overcome starting when I was born, being legally blind and no one finding out until a first-grade teacher told my parents, 'I don't think Patrick is dumb. I do not think Patrick can see.' And from there, the book progresses from one incident to another, ending with the story of surviving three weeks on life support and almost four months in the hospital."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick McNeese's new book reminds everyone that miracles are real to those who believe in Him. With this book, the author wants the readers to know that God never leaves His children alone.
View a synopsis of "Miracle Man" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Miracle Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Miracle Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
