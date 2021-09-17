MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Could Judas Have Been Forgiven?": a potent biblical study of forgiveness. "Could Judas Have Been Forgiven?" is the creation of published author Patrick Muntu, a loving husband and father who studied for a college degree in philosophy and Latin at St. Francis College in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Muntu also carries a degree in journalism and political science from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Muntu shares, "Could Judas have been forgiven? Did he ask for forgiveness? Will an earthly court adjudge him unforgiveable? Many questions surround the destiny and eternity of the man who sold his Lord and Master for thirty pieces of silver and committed suicide thereafter. But even the divinity of Jesus (in most people's psych) makes Judas more accursed.
"Patrick Muntu explores the minds of the opposing sides on these questions. He sums up acknowledging the supremacy of God and conceding the fate of men to judge as men. 'Could Judas have been forgiven?' is a question with an answer you should seek."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Muntu's new book explores a novel concept regarding Judas's ability to be forgiven.
Muntu presents a thought-provoking and engaging discussion that will offer readers a significantly unique viewpoint to consider.
