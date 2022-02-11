MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "They Called Me Boston": an enjoyable journey through life's highs and lows. "They Called Me Boston" is the creation of published author Patrick Shanahan, a loving father who has a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational psychology.
Shanahan shares, "They Called Me Boston took me fifty-three years of living an adventurous, courageous, dangerous, reckless, and faith-filled life. From sin to forgiveness, self-will run riot to Thine will be done, this story does not just involve a solo mission of living a full life; it is a testimony that God unconditionally loves his children.
"As a child of God, I had to learn the hard way that God knows the best way to live and love life. Through God's unconditional love, extreme guidance, and permitting me to suffer for the sake of his son's name, Jesus the Christ, I give testimony that heaven is accessible here on earth. Only through forgiveness is freedom granted. By surrendering my will and offering my limited self to God, an unlimited and abundant amount of blessings are granted one day at a time.
"The resilient nature of our physical bodies allows for an earthly resurrection of our divine spirit. Nerves may be severed, but God can restore balance. Medical interventions and the love from nurses may enhance daily life, but true love from Jesus will grant eternal life; therefore, I trust my allotted days in Jesus's hands.
"A bucket list is limited to human self-desires, when you allow God's desires to plan your earthly pilgrimage, his kingdom benefits; your family, friends, and neighbors will be more grateful for the life that you lived.
"May They Called Me Boston inspire you to live a life full of God's blessings, and may those blessings be eternal. Gratefully alive, Patrick John Shanahan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Shanahan's new book is a captivating tale of the author's key life events and fondest memories.
Shanahan shares a compelling tale that balances the author's spirituality, humor, and appreciation for experiencing life to the fullest.
