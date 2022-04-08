"The ABC Book of God's Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patsy Lawrence is a fun and educational narrative that explores key players found within scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The ABC Book of God's Friends": an enjoyable children's composition with important biblical lessons. "The ABC Book of God's Friends" is the creation of published author Patsy Lawrence.
Lawrence shares, "As Christians, it is our responsibility to teach our children about God and the wonderful truths found in the Bible. And while this can sometimes feel overwhelming, keep in mind that you are not alone. The ABC Book of God's Friends is a delightful book that introduces children to a variety of biblical characters. These characters come alive through the book's use of bright, colorful illustrations and fun, simple poetry. Each story receives its own short poem and beautiful illustration, helping young audiences connect to the book's characters. The presentation of these characters in alphabetical order is not only a great way for children to learn the alphabet but it also helps them to retain what they have learned. The ABC Book of God's Friends covers stories found in both the Old and New Testaments and showcases people who genuinely loved the Lord. And while this book is meant to be an introduction to biblical characters and basic Bible truths, it is important for families to strive to spend more time together in God's Word. A simple way to do this is by using the scriptural reference guide found at the end of this book. This guide lists the books, chapters, and verses where these stories can be found in the Bible. Enjoy spending time in God's Word and in so doing grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ (2 Peter 3:18 NIV). I pray that God bless you and your family as you learn more about His wonderful love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patsy Lawrence's new book will delight and inspire the spirit of young readers.
Lawrence shares in hopes of empowering and encouraging young believers on their spiritual journey.
