"See the Light: Inspirational Letters, Reflections, and Life-Changing Positive Words" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patti K. Owens is an enlightening collection of spiritual letters that are encouraging and uplifting for the readers.
Patti K. Owens, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Michigan.
Patti K. Owens shares, "This is a collection of letters of encouragement written to friends and strangers. All are inspired by the Holy Spirit. These letters try to see the light that can be elusive in people's lives. They were written to remind people of who they are or to help them through a difficult time. They span the emotions of love, hope, compassion, joy, gratitude, faith, and peace. They always speak to the recipient's hearts. There are life's moments that need to be acknowledged or validated, and these letters respond to those moments.
Jesus said, 'Let there be light,' and this book describes how to find it in a very ordinary way. The letters are always optimistic. It is so important to see the light in the darkness. It is important to look around and see the goodness in others and, most importantly, in ourselves. Life is worth living and living to the fullest. The responses from the recipients of the letters are so often 'These are the exact words that I needed to hear.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patti K. Owens's new book will share her stories of how her letters have touched hearts and healed souls, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
Patti shares in hopes of encouraging readers to see the goodness in others and ourselves.
