MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Worth The Wait: The Road that Led to Finding True Love": an articulate discussion of the marital connection. "Worth The Wait: The Road that Led to Finding True Love" is the creation of published author, Patti Turner a devoted wife and graduate of Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Turner shares, "All of us have a need to love and be loved. Many people will spend a lifetime in search for that one person to meet this need and fail several times along the way. We have not been taught the guidelines in how to find the right person. People often settle thinking they can find happiness with someone incompatible.
"Patti shares her own personal experiences in failed marriages and the loss of her husband on the road that led to finding true love. She furthermore believes it is possible to find your perfect mate and be radiantly in love every day of your life. Patti gives guidelines to use in finding and keeping true love.
"True love is not measured by the amount of time spent with someone but the quality of time spent. If you are willing to not settle for anything less than your one true love, you will find it is worth the wait."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patti Turner's new book will challenge and encourage readers seeking guidance on the ins and outs of marriage.
Turner shares thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture in hopes of aiding others on the path to a true marriage of the soul.
Consumers can purchase "Worth The Wait: The Road that Led to Finding True Love," at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Worth The Wait: The Road that Led to Finding True Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
