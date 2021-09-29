MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey to Freedom: When Seasons Change": a heartrending exploration of profound grief and the joy of finding light after the fog lifts. "My Journey to Freedom: When Seasons Change" is the creation of published author Patty Sanders, a native of Richmond, Kentucky, and loving mother and grandmother who has an associate degree in general studies from Eastern Kentucky University. A former emergency medical technician, Sanders is now cofounder of Exodus Ministry and is an ordained minister and teacher.
Sanders shares, "What she doesn't know is that she is waking up to a nightmare that will change her normal to living in hell's kitchen. What is worse, knowing what you lost or begging for something you can never have again? From fighting demons in the night to losing someone I never thought I could live without, this journey takes me on a warfare in the mind. It shows that when you reach a new level with God, you will fight a devil you have never encountered. My journey is desperate with a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It's my journey to freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patty Sanders's new book is a compelling retelling of the author's experiences with spiritual warfare.
Sanders welcomes readers to a private and encouraging look into a life fighting the darkest moments one can encounter.
