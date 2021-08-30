MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Land Mines in Our Spiritual Journey: A Spiritual Manual Inspired by the Holy Spirit": a potent exploration of key Christian principles and how one can facilitate a life of devotion. "The Land Mines in Our Spiritual Journey: A Spiritual Manual Inspired by the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Paul Barham, a native of Jamaica, a loving husband, and a father of four who has been ordained as a pastor since July 2008.
Barham shares, "The Land Mines in our Spiritual Journey—this book is a Christian spiritual manual inspired by the Holy Spirit. It teaches us how to recognize Satan's lies and deceptions. How to love, honor, and worship God. How to observe and obey God's laws. How to govern your life responsibly and take responsibility as God's designated authority over the earth. It teaches us how to love and appreciate life and be confident. Everything is made perfect by God—the Creator of all things. God designed our pains, suffering, and failures, not to destroy our lives but to shape our destiny to His glory, to draw us closer to Himself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Barham's new book is an engaging and uplifting guide to a healthy, active spiritual life.
Barham writes in hopes of helping others on the path to God's grace and to bring glory to all that God has provided mankind.
