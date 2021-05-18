MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Called to Be Agents of Change to a Starving World: Reaffirming a Moral Mindset to a World Looking for Positive Leadership": a systematic Christ-centered plan of action to address the manifold needs of this day and age. "Called to Be Agents of Change to a Starving World: Reaffirming a Moral Mindset to a World Looking for Positive Leadership" is the creation of published author Paul Lepek, a veteran teacher of religious education who earned bachelor's degrees in theology and communications and a master's degree in religious communications from Loyola's Institute of Pastoral Studies.
Lepek shares, "Called to Be Agents of Change to a Starving World addresses the concerns of attendees to the World Economic Forum who completed a survey in the year 2018. There were 28,000 participants, aged 18 to 35, who were asked to rank their views of the top ten problems that confronted the world at large. The participants noted that the world was starving for solutions or proactive answers to the top ten problems that they determined were confronting the world.
"This book assesses those problems and suggests practical responses within the call of Christ for each of us to be bread, wine, salt, and light to the world. The book begins with an overview of Christ and his principles, progresses to an application to two current worldly challenges, and concludes with applications to the ten problems determined by the survey responses.
"The goal of the book is to inspire thought and provide a catalyst for action using a proactive stance by all individuals."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Lepek's new book is a well-thought-out, well-structured product of one man's convictions and concern for the state of the world. This book begins by establishing moral standards based on biblical doctrine, moves on to identifying their applicability to two acute and far-reaching issues today, and finally to discussing their applicability to other world issues.
