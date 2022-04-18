"The Fruit of Righteousness: Part 3 (Joshua 12-24)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Murray is a satisfying and informative discussion of the scripture found within Joshua.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Fruit of Righteousness: Part 3 (Joshua 12-24)": an engaging exploration of scripture. "The Fruit of Righteousness: Part 3 (Joshua 12-24)" is the creation of published author Paul Murray, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who left professional ministry to become a managing broker with Berkshire Hathaway.
Murray shares, "Nowhere in the Bible does God promise an instant fix. Our culture is so insistent on immediate results. We want fast food, quick service, and instant pudding. We hate waiting in line for anything. If our smartphone is 4G, we must have 5G. Everything must be quicker and faster.
"It's not that God can't, won't, or never does an instant fix. 'Lazarus, come forth' was an instant fix. Lazarus got up and walked out of the tomb. 'Tabatha, arise,' and the little girl got up off her deathbed. That was an instant fix. 'Be still,' and the winds and the waves instantly became calm. That's 5G speed!
"But instant fix is not the norm in the Christian life. Instant healings are not typical, and it has nothing to do with a lack of faith. A jackpot lotto winning is seldom an excellent financial solution to your problems, and justice is rarely immediate nor swift. That is just the way things are in a broken world.
"The same was true for Israel. It took seven long, grueling years to conquer Canaan. Later in the book, we will see why it took so long. The norm for gaining victory over sin and becoming mature in our faith usually takes a lifetime. As someone once said, "We are all men under construction." As long as we are still above ground, God is still working on us.
"Israel has now conquered the promised land. There are no more threats from the various Canaanite tribes, and there is peace across the land. Finally, after generations of waiting upon God to receive the promised inheritance, the spoils of the land are about to be divided among the tribes of Judah. But with each inheritance there comes some serious responsibility. Each individual tribe was to finish the job of removing the enemy for the land they inherited.
"The mandate was not 'live and let live' or 'indenture the indigenous' or 'settle for coexistence.' The remnant of enemy left in the land was to be completely driven out. To fail to do that would threaten Israel's very existence in the promised land.
"Were they willing to finish the job? The obstacles loomed large, but God had proven His ability to move mountains. Starting strong does not win any race. The race is won when you cross the finish line. Read on and learn how to finish the race. The Fruit of Righteousness (Joshua 12–14) is the third and final part of the three-part series Pagans, Prostitutes and Other Problems: A Simple Man's Commentary on Joshua."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Murray's new book is an articulate discussion of key components of Joshua.
Drawing from years of careful biblical exploration, Murray presents a compelling opportunity for a rejuvenated sense of faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Fruit of Righteousness: Part 3 (Joshua 12-24)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Fruit of Righteousness: Part 3 (Joshua 12-24)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing