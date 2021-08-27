MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evolution of Love and Hate": a motivational discussion of self-awareness. "Evolution of Love and Hate" is the creation of published author Paul O. Ross, a native of Guyana, South America, and a loving husband and father of four. He carries a bachelor's degree in technical management and a master's degree in project management.
Ross shares, "My dad, Dr. Burton Ross, always used the following illustration to define decision-making. If you found out one day that the twenty-dollar bill you had was a counterfeit, do you throw away all twenty dollar bills you acquire? Has a negative experience forced you to make a radical and permanent decision? This book forces you to see if you were unconsciously programmed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul O. Ross's new book is an eye-opening opportunity for self-growth.
The author presents an intelligent discussion of the power of learned behaviors in respect to how one acts and reacts in their life.
View a synopsis of "Evolution of Love and Hate" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Evolution of Love and Hate" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Evolution of Love and Hate," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing