"Flow of Soul Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Richman is a creative and encouraging collection of poems that offer a deeply personal look into the author's life and spiritual experiences.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flow of Soul Poetry": a cathartic expression of creation. "Flow of Soul Poetry" is the creation of published author Paul Richman, who joined the US Navy in 1983 and spent a total of twenty-four years serving this great nation, including three tours in the Persian Gulf.
Richman shares, "Flow of Soul Poetry is over thirty-five years in the making. My poems traveled to this digital destination on a long and winding journey, a rhythmic road of recitations and redos of poetic utterances by this broken down shell of a man, who is moved by your affirmation of emotional healing and release of soul-crushing pain because of them. I thank the Lord for keeping me out of the rabbit hole after long struggles with PTSD and severe health issues due to military service."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Richman's new book will pull at the heartstrings and resonate in the soul of many that have faced similar challenges.
Richman has shared his poetry through a variety of community organizations, including a nursing home, a veteran's center PTSD group, and an addiction recovery program to bring comfort to those in need of God's grace.
