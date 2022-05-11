"She's the First" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul T. Blanchett is a heartfelt collection of personal writings inspired by the author's life experiences from the everyday to the momentous.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "She's the First": a vibrant arrangement of poetic works. "She's the First" is the creation of published author Paul T. Blanchett, a veteran who served two tours in Vietnam and carries a BA in psychology.
Blanchett shares, "I never set out to write a book of poetry. Between the covers of this book, you will find poetry ranging from the silly to the serious, the trivial of life to the profound. In short, it's a journal in meter and rhyme of some of my experiences and interpretations of my ride through time on this spinning big blue marble we all live on. In the end, I decided to title the book She's the First. I did so in dedication to my mother, who is without a doubt the kindest, most thoughtful, patient, and loving person I ever knew.
"Having read a lot of poetry myself, I know it can be difficult just to sit down and burn through a volume. Therefore, I have prefaced every poem with a brief narrative and, a simple image to help the reader understand what may have motivated a particular work. The character Forrest Gump told us "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get." I believe the exact same can be said for poetry. I hope I can make you smile, maybe laugh, maybe cry, and hopefully reflect."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul T. Blanchett's new book explores love, faith, and family in a creative and lyrical manner.
Blanchett's love for creative writing has spanned decades and readers will be delighted to find a selection of poetry from over thirty years of inspiration.
Consumers can purchase "She's the First" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "She's the First," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing