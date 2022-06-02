"The Harsh Truth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Tenor is a conversational and straightforward discussion that argues the importance of trusting in God's word to lead a successful life of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Harsh Truth": an engaging discussion of the author's knowledge of God. "The Harsh Truth" is the creation of published author Paul Tenor.
Tenor shares, "In 2015, God gave me knowledge and wisdom about many things. I struggled with just what to do with all of that. In 2018, God took all of the distractions out of my life and then told me to write a book and tell the American people the truth about what he has shown me. So that is exactly what I did. God is working through me, so I had to deliver the truth to all of you as if God were telling you himself. I knew he was not happy with any of us, so I had to use a tone that would reflect his disappointment. I decided to make that tone a harsh one and decided to call the book The Harsh Truth. I did not speculate on anything in this book but rather explained it the way God has shown it to me. God's truth is valid, and I stand behind it. It is all about the truth, and I hope that everyone will see that in my writing. I tried my best to keep it simple to understand and hope you will enjoy it. You are going to learn a lot of things, which have never been known to mankind. It is an exciting read, full of knowledge that up until now, only I had. At the end of the book, you will see that God has a test for each and every one of you. Read it carefully and do not forget it. God bless you all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Tenor's new book will challenge readers to a new perception of God's intentions and teachings.
Tenor offers a unique and articulate discussion of good versus evil, modern challenges, and the importance of believing in God's word.
