MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Help Me, I'm Married in the Military: Practical Insights for a Strong Marriage": an inspiring discussion of key marital components. "Help Me, I'm Married in the Military: Practical Insights for a Strong Marriage" is the creation of published author Paul Tremblay, who has been in the Navy since 1986 and has served as a Navy Chaplain since 2000. He and his beloved wife, Cheri, have been married for thirty-one years. Tremblay holds three master's degrees including a master's in marriage and family therapy, and is passionate about helping military couples.
Tremblay shares, "Today's military is comprised of patriotic men and women who take an oath and are willing to give their lives in defense of our nation. Our nation's service members are well-trained and prepared for the rigors of deployments and combat, but unfortunately, most are ill-prepared for the rigors of marriage.
"Help Me, I'm Married in the Military is based on my twenty years of experience as a Navy Chaplain and the thousands of hours I've spent working with struggling couples who came to me looking to save their marriages. It is my attempt to equip our service men and women who are married or are looking to get married with some basic tools and knowledge essential for marital success in a very demanding environment. You will learn about marriage and love, and we will consider a number of particular challenges of being married in the military. Help Me, I'm Married in the Military can help you enjoy a close, rewarding marriage while serving in our nation's armed forces."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Tremblay's new book is an encouraging look into the unique experiences of those who seek to balance a life of service with a robust family life.
The author shares a series of insights in hopes of encouraging those who may be struggling to balance military and family life.
View a synopsis of "Help Me, I'm Married in the Military: Practical Insights for a Strong Marriage" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Help Me, I'm Married in the Military: Practical Insights for a Strong Marriage" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing