MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter": a thoughtful consideration of the afterlife as presented within key scripture. "Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter" is the creation of published author Paul V. Zylstra.
Zylstra shares, "Death is inescapable for us all, but in that death, we may also have the hope of something wonderful and greater than what we have experienced here on Earth. Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter explores what the Bible has to say about
- Why people die, and what is promised to us beyond the grave
- Example from the Old Testament and what the Bible declared as the fate of Old Testament saints
- How Jesus described the hereafter
- The promises for eternal fellowship with Christ found in the New Testament
- A description of activities in heaven during coming events on Earth
- The resurrection of the dead and promised reward and punishment
- A description of eternity future
God has many promises for those who trust Him by faith for a better life beyond the grave. This is why the apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the Thessalonian church: 'But I would not have you be ignorant, brethren, concerning them that are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others who have no hope' (1 Thessalonians 4:13)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul V. Zylstra's new book is an engaging exploration of the hereafter.
Pairing a thoughtful narrative with key scriptural observances, the author offers readers an informative and compelling work that deals with death.
View a synopsis of "Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Our Spiritual Destiny: Death and the Hereafter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing