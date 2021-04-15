MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business": an intelligent approach to start up businesses. "Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business" is the creation of published author, Paul V. Zylstra, an electrical engineer and successful business owner.
Zylstra writes, "Do you have a skill, product, or idea that you think may be valuable? If you do, you may want to consider taking control of what you are selling. Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business may be the resource you are looking for to help you create and manage the business that will let you realize your personal goals and dreams. Work for Yourself is not a book that suggest things you can do to make money. It is a book to help you get off the ground with a business once you know what you want to do. It is also a no-nonsense book that will help you decide if owning your own business is right for you.
Within this short book are topics on selecting a business structure, creating a business plan, dealing with taxes and payroll, bookkeeping, what to do about health insurance, marketing, and much more. If you have something that you can provide that is valuable to others, Work for Yourself can help you profit from it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul V. Zylstra's new book offers straightforward guidance to those who have a business in mind and need to determine if it's the right move for them.
With a substantial background in business ownership and development, Zylstra is an articulate voice in the business planning field.
View a synopsis of "Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Work for Yourself: 20 Questions You Must Answer to Start Your Own Business" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
